Do You Sometimes Think About Your Ex? Science Says This Isn’t Always A Bad Thing And Might Actually Benefit Your Current Relationship

Have you ever sat around dwelling on a past partner? Regardless of if your last relationship ended amicably or crashed and burned, you probably didn’t think the random nostalgia was a good sign– especially if you had already entered a new relationship.

However, according to a study conducted by researchers from the University of Kansas, thinking about your ex is not always a bad thing. In fact, the practice could even have some shocking benefits.

The team set out to understand whether thinking about an ex-partner could ever have a positive effect, as opposed to the downsides typically depicted in pop-culture movies and TV shows.

So, the researchers gathered participants and instructed them to reflect on nostalgic memories involving their exes throughout three different studies.

And perhaps shockingly, all three studies found that feeling a bit nostalgic about your ex may actually improve your current romantic relationship. More specifically, when the participants thought nostalgically about memories with their exes, this “increased the perception of current relationship quality” as opposed to the control group.

The researchers also discovered that pondering about past relationships can even fuel motivation to work on keeping current romantic relationships strong.

Finally, the team found that how a participant perceived their own personal growth likely impacted how they felt while thinking about an old partner.

More specifically, it became clear that when participants thought about their past relationships, they also often reflected on how far they had come and how much they had grown since that last romance.

So, the researchers believe this may explain why the participants then viewed their current relationships– and their motivations for bettering their current romances– in a better light.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.