Ever Since She Had Twins, Her Husband Has Been Extremely Hostile And Does Not Help Out With Anything

This 26-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 34, for about two years now. Recently, they also became new parents to twins.

But, back in June, she went to the hospital and was forced to have an emergency gallbladder removal surgery.

Then, she wound up staying at the hospital for nine days, during which her husband and mom took care of the twins.

According to her, this was when some issues started to arise, too.

Her husband only visited her twice when she was recovering in the hospital, which really upset her– especially because her mother had the kids from about 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and he just rested and had some alone time during that 11-hour window.

“My mother would be the one to bring the children to visit me, and the whole experience was incredibly lonely,” she recalled.

Then, upon returning home from the hospital, she noticed that her husband’s demeanor had entirely changed. All of a sudden, he was getting snippy with their twins– who were only one month old at the time.

Plus, even though she was only five days post-surgery and still had a surgical drain in, she was responsible for most of the childcare.

“And in the time I was gone, it appeared that no chores were completed, and the home was an absolute mess, which further upset me as I couldn’t quite understand what he had done all day without the children,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.