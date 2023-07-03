Getting To The Bottom Of The “Coastal Grandmother” TikTok Trend And Aesthetic

Have you seen the #CoastalGrandmother trending all over social media lately? On TikTok alone, the hashtag has already garnered nearly two hundred million views.

And if you have been wondering what the heck a coastal grandma is, it is not a grandma who lives near the water.

Instead, the saying refers to the aesthetic that younger people have adopted from classically portrayed east coast elders.

You know– the sophisticated and elegant yet low-key character trope that Nancy Meyers’ films truly epitomize.

So if you have ever longed to frequent the beach in cable knit sweaters before returning to your Hamptons-style home, you might be an aspiring coastal grandmother.

But, just in case the concept is still unclear, Lex Nicoleta– the TikToker who coined the term, to begin with– created an entire explanatory video on the topic.

“What is ‘coastal grandmother,’ you ask? It is a term for this aesthetic,” she began before showing images of polished yet minimalistic outfits, beachfront homes, and homestyle meals.

“If you love Nancy Myer’s movies, coastal vibes, recipes, and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors, and more, there is a good chance you might be a coastal grandmother,” Lex said.

She has even brought this idyllic aesthetic to life on her TikTok account. She created a “Coastal Grandmother” Spotify playlist– including songs by the likes of Natalie Cole, John Legend, and James Taylor– and cultivated four entire TikTok video playlists covering various coastal granny topics.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.