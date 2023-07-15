He Asked His Girlfriend To Ease Up With Her Dinner Joke Tradition While His Parents Are In Town, And She Got Very Offended

When it’s time to introduce our partners to our parents or close relatives, getting nervous about being embarrassed by either side is normal.

One man recently asked his girlfriend to ease up on her dinner joke tradition while his parents were in town, and she got very offended.

He’s 28-years-old and has been with his girlfriend for a little over a year. They recently moved into an apartment together on the west coast.

His parents still live on the east coast and are due to stay with them for a weekend in about three weeks, so he and his girlfriend have been preparing their place for them.

There is something he’s worried about ahead of his parents’ visit, and it has to do with his girlfriend’s quirky dinnertime ritual.

“My girlfriend does this thing every night where when we serve dinner, she tells some sort of little pun or knock-knock joke, and then says ‘Dinner and a joke!'” he explained.

“And then we eat. She does it for every meal she makes [and] even the meals I make.”

He believes this was a tradition her late dad started, and it makes his girlfriend very happy.

“I’m a little tired of it, but I know it makes her happy, and it’s important to her, so I smile and play along, and I never say anything about it getting old,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.