He Came Home From A Work Trip And Discovered His Wife Cheating On Him With 2 Of Her Coworkers

Have you ever caught one of your partners in the act of cheating? I can’t imagine what that moment must feel like, and it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking things to witness.

One man is torn up after coming home from a work trip and discovering his wife cheating on him with two of her coworkers.

He’s 34 and lives with his 32-year-old wife in North Carolina. He and his wife have been together for eight years. They met in high school, and he always believed she was the most amazing woman he had ever seen.

He works a job that requires him to take the occasional work trip. Recently, he had to go all the way to New York for a week to attend a convention.

In the days leading up to his trip, he noticed his wife was behaving suspiciously. Unfortunately, there were a bunch of red flags that were popping up he should’ve paid attention to.

“In the days prior to me leaving, my wife was always on her phone,” he recalled.

“Whether we were having dinner, watching a movie, or just supposed to be having us time, she would always be on her phone.”

“When I would ask her what she was so fascinated with on her phone when we were supposed to be hanging out, she would brush it off and say it was work or just some friends.”

On the day he left for his trip, his wife was still being very dismissive of him and spent a lot of time on her phone.

