He Caught His Wife Sending Flirty Texts To A Single Dad At Their Kids’ School And She Also Grabbed Drinks With This Guy

Have you ever loved or cared about someone so much that you ignored a whole bunch of red flags?

One man is still distraught after finding out his wife has been sending flirtatious texts to one of the single dads at their kids’ school and even went out for a drink with him three years ago.

He’s 44 and has been married to his 34-year-old wife for 10 years. They have two kids together.

Three years ago, his wife got friendly with a single dad from their kid’s school and started texting him. It didn’t take long for his wife to begin calling this dad. When he heard her talking to the dad on the phone, it was so flirty that it sounded like she was talking to him.

He told her she appeared to be close to this dad and asked if she had ever met him without their kids around. His wife said no.

“I didn’t really believe her answer, as we’ve been together a long time,” he explained.

“[I] pushed the point, and eventually it came out that she did find him attractive and that one night a few months ago, she had dropped the kids at her mom’s and met him for a drink.”

When this happened, they were going through a rough patch in their relationship, as he was often working overtime to save up for a deposit they planned to put down on a house and was pretty emotionally unavailable.

He asked if he could see the text conversations she was exchanging with this single dad, and he saw hundreds of messages.

