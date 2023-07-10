He Cheated On A Girl Who He Dated In High School Who Didn’t Deserve It At All, And That’s The Reason Why He’s Never Entered A Committed Relationship Since

This guy had a girlfriend back in high school that he was with for 3 years. He says that things between them were good.

They got along well, and they spent a lot of time together without encountering a lot of problems. Even though their relationship worked, he just could not imagine spending the rest of his life with her.

There was nothing exactly “wrong” with his girlfriend; it was simply that he couldn’t envision staying with her for the long run, and he couldn’t figure out why he felt like that.

Well, he wound up cheating on her 3 different times with 3 different girls. The guilt did not hit him until months after he did this.

“Our relationship continued on like normal like we were a perfect couple,” he explained. “Fast forward a couple of months, and I was leaving for college, and we had discussed separating because neither one of us wanted to do long distance…”

He was ultimately the one to call things off, and it came down to several things. The first thing was that he couldn’t picture spending his entire life with her.

The second one was that he did not want to be in a long-distance relationship. And then the third thing was that he had cheated on her three times.

He knew in his heart that this girl really did deserve to find a guy who would be faithful, but he never felt compelled to own up to what he did.

“The guilt of leaving her and hurting her hurt me for a long time and still does to this day,” he said.

