He Divorced His Ex-Wife After She Got Cancer And Cheated On Him, But Now, She Wants To Get Back Together

This 37-year-old guy was married to his ex-wife for 10 years when she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer at just 33-years-old.

As you can imagine, this was extremely tough on his ex. But, after undergoing surgery, she was able to get through it.

He was also by her side the entire time– taking off work to look after her and be with her.

After going through something so major, though, he realized that his ex-wife had changed a lot. All of a sudden, she wanted to get more out of life.

So, she wound up quitting her nine-to-five job to start traveling and simply doing whatever she wanted.

In the beginning, he went with his ex-wife, too, because he just wanted to make her happy. Plus, her adventurous nature reminded him of his ex’s younger self.

However, it did not take long for his ex’s newfound lifestyle to tank their savings. At that point, he was forced to go back to work to essentially fund his ex-wife’s travels.

“While it was exhausting, I didn’t care that much because I loved her, and seeing her so happy and full of life after everything she went through was good enough for me,” he said.

But then, one day, he overheard his ex-wife talking on the phone with one of her friends. And during that conversation, she admitted to feeling unsatisfied with “just him” and claimed she actually wanted to hook up with other people, too.

