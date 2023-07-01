He Doesn’t Want To Be His Brother’s Caregiver, But His Mom Keeps Making Him Feel Guilty And Expects Him To Come On A Cruise To Play Babysitter To His Brother

This 22-year-old man does not have the best relationship with his mom, who barely even talks to him.

In fact, the only time his mom gives him any attention is when she wants him to help care for his older brother, Jack, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

And more recently, he and his mom have been in a major stalemate about his caregiving responsibilities.

Apparently, his mom wants him to become Jack’s caregiver in the event that anything happens to her. But, he just does not think he is cut out for that role and instead suggested that his mom reach out to a professional.

He detailed how he has already been taking care of people for his entire life. So, now that he is a young adult, his sights are set on his own future– in which he wants to get married and start a family.

On top of all of that, he also wants to grow up a little and gain some confidence in himself.

Just the other day, someone asked him why he did not have a girlfriend, and he was forced to tell them that he was still immature and working on himself first.

“I want to figure out my life right now. I’m in college, a junior majoring in computer science. And to put it nicely, I lack communication skills and get shy a lot, so I’ve been pushing myself to go out more,” he explained.

“This week, I even started salsa dance classes to help me and also started looking for an internship.”

