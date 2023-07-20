He Embarrassed His Sister At Her Engagement Party When He Contradicted The Lies She Had Been Telling People About Their Childhood

Have you ever seen an older sibling or relative lie about what your childhood was like to other people?

Sometimes people feel more comfortable not diving into a whole bunch of family drama or history with strangers, but it can get confusing when they don’t warn you that’s what they’re doing.

One young man recently embarrassed his sister at her engagement party when he contradicted the lies she had been telling people about their childhood.

He is 21-years-old and one of four siblings. He has 21 and 22-year-old brothers and a 25-year-old sister.

When his siblings got older, they moved apart, and he and his brothers lived on the other side of the country for most of 2023.

However, his sister recently got engaged, so they made the last-minute decision to travel back to their parents’ house, where they were hosting an engagement party for her.

“My sister didn’t outright say she didn’t want us there, but we didn’t see much of her in the lead-up,” he explained.

“We didn’t really know any of the people at the party, so we’re going around introducing ourselves to people, mingling, doing the party thing.”

At one point, one of his sister’s new friends noticed all the family photos on the wall and commented that she didn’t know his sister had so many siblings.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.