He Found Out That His Girlfriend Made A Profile On A Dating App, And When He Confronted Her, She Said Said Was Supporting Her Single Friend, Yet She Matched With A Guy And Started Talking To Him

This 29-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 28, and they have been dating long-distance for close to a year.

Over the last several months, he noticed their communication has not been good at all. His girlfriend started replying to his texts with quite a delay.

She also stopped instantly picking up his calls, and she sometimes did not call him back. When he tried to address this poor communication with his girlfriend, she claimed she was super preoccupied with work.

He did believe her, as that made perfect sense as to why she wasn’t being as communicative as normal.

“Because of, admittedly, my insecurities, I created a fake Tinder profile and changed the location to hers, only after a few scrolls to find out her profile,” he explained.

“In her profile, she had only two photos, in which she was clearly visible, her interests, however no profile description. I immediately confronted her through text, and she argued that she did that to help her friend, who was single, and she had asked my GF to join Tinder with her as a way of support and to scroll on Tinder together (a few days before that she had indeed mentioned that her friend was going on dates) and she never intended on meeting someone else.”

“When I asked if that was true, why she didn’t tell me, she responded that she knew that I wasn’t going to like it and to avoid the argument that would follow. Later on, we had a call, and then her argument kind of changed, and was that she considers it very minor, and she admitted that it was a mistake that she didn’t tell me.”

His girlfriend did say she only wanted to keep the profile for a week, but since he had found it, she instantly deleted it.

She then confessed that she matched with a guy and did have a conversation with him, but she did not agree to go on a date with him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.