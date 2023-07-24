He Got A Girl Pregnant After A One-Night Stand, And Since She Doesn’t Want To Keep The Baby, He’s Thinking He Might Selfish For Wanting To Raise The Baby Alone

This 25-year-old guy went out to a club a couple of months ago, and the club was for people who were at least 21 or older.

He ended up meeting a girl that night, and he just assumed she was 21 since that was the minimum age requirement for someone to be in the club.

He ended up having a one-night stand with this girl, and after that, they went their separate ways.

He continued on with his life, but this month, she reached out to him on social media to say that she was 6 months pregnant with his child.

She also stated that she had a family lined up to adopt the baby, as she was not interested in being a mom, and she was only reaching out to inform him of the situation.

He doubted that he was really the father of her baby, but he was able to get a paternity test, and he got the results back a week ago.

It turns out that he is, in fact, the father of this baby.

“For the whole month, all that’s on my mind is this baby,” he explaned. “It’s a baby girl, and she’s due in September.”

“I know this might sound selfish, but I think I want this baby. I’m going to be completely transparent, because I want genuine advice…I get my income from being a software engineer and being a content creator. I live in NYC, nice complex but it gets really noisy (as expected). As for what I know about kids, I have to admit, I don’t have a big experience with them.”

