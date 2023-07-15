He Got Called Cruel After His Daughter Only Invited One Girl And Not Her Twin Sister To A Birthday Party Sleepover

If you were ever left out of something as a kid, did your mom or dad flip out and retaliate?

One dad had to deal with an angry mom after his daughter invited only one of her two daughters to her birthday party.

He’s a 40-year-old single dad and recently threw a sleepover party for his daughter Rose and her friends to celebrate her 11th birthday.

Rose is very close to three girls, so he told her she could invite them to the party. One of those friends is a girl named Holly, who has a twin sister named Molly.

While Rose and Holly are very close, she doesn’t know Molly very well because the twins are very different and hang out with different people.

“Rose likes Molly well enough, but she doesn’t consider her a close friend,” he explained.

“The twins’ mother called me after Rose had invited everyone and asked why Molly hadn’t been invited.”

He explained to the mom that he’s a disabled, single dad and had to cut off the number of guests at his house because he didn’t want too many kids in his home at once.

She called him ungrateful because when Holly and Molly had a shared birthday party, Rose was invited.

