He Promised To Help Pay For His Stepson’s College Tuition, But That Was Before He Got Divorced And He’s Now Refusing To Do That Anymore

This 51-year-old guy was married to his 47-year-old ex-wife, Kate, for eight years. But they got divorced about two years ago simply because they did not really get along anymore. According to him, the decision to split up was also mutual.

But, when they were married, he became a stepfather to Kate’s 19-year-old son named Troy– who would split time between his and Kate’s home, as well as Troy’s father’s home.

Now, he claimed to have gotten along pretty well with Troy, despite the teen being a bit moody and having a pretty volatile relationship with his bio parents. Still, he figured that was typical of most teenagers.

Regardless, he did not think it was his place to get involved in those conflicts since it seemed clear that Troy did not view him as a father figure. Plus, he didn’t try to have a larger place in Troy’s life aside from being Kate’s husband.

“I treated him kindly and with respect, would help him out with anything he reasonably asked me, and also pitched in with errands like giving him rides, helping him with homework, and fixing his bike,” he recalled.

“But for the most part, I left the parenting to his two actual parents.”

Well, just two days ago, he received a phone call from Troy that really sent him for a loop.

That was the first time he had heard from Troy since the divorce, and he learned that his former stepson was home from college for the summer and wanted to have lunch with him.

Now, he was actually happy to grab a bite with Troy and did meet up with the teen. But, once the lunch started to wrap up, he was hit with a major request. Apparently, he was asked to help pay for Troy’s next year at college.

