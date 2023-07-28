He Said No To Giving His Son $10,000 To Help Pay For His Wedding, Since He Thinks His Son And His Son’s Fiancée Are Spoiled

If you’ve ever gotten married, did your parents offer to pay for your wedding?

It’s a more old-fashioned tradition that is starting to go out of style. While some parents are still more than willing to help their kids pay for their wedding, others can’t afford to and have to put their foot down.

One man refused to pay a certain amount of money for his son’s wedding because he felt that he and his fiancée were spoiled and his wedding didn’t cost as much as this one.

He’s 57 and has a 23-year-old son who’s getting married to his fiancée, Peggy.

“Our culture dictates that Peggy’s father and I share the costs for their wedding,” he explained.

“Her father said we should provide $10,000 each, a total $20,000 budget. I could afford this, sure, but this seems insane and extravagant to me.”

He told his son and Peggy that he’d be giving them a maximum of $5,000 for their wedding, and Peggy’s father could give whatever he wanted. However, Peggy’s father followed his lead and also gave them $5,000.

His son told him that $5,000 would not be enough to pay for his wedding. His son said it was fine, that he and Peggy had prepared to put forth some money. When he asked his son to elaborate, he explained that $10,000 wouldn’t be nearly enough for their wedding, and it would cost around $2,500 just to pay for the food, and the venue alone cost at least $5,000.

“He thanked me for giving them money for the wedding, but I honestly felt hurt that he thought we were not giving enough,” he said.

