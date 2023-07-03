He Started A Fight With His Wife After She Threw Out The Leftovers From Their Chinese Takeout

Have you ever argued with your roommate or partner over food leftovers? Many couples fight about eating each other’s leftovers without permission.

One couple has been having issues related to food leftovers that are a bit more complicated.

He’s 33-years-old and recently got into an argument with his 30-year-old wife over leftovers and wasting food.

He and his wife had very different upbringings, especially related to food. His wife came from a family with enough money to eat out a lot. Her family often cooked large meals, and any leftovers were left in the fridge for anyone to eat at any time, so it was very laid back.

On the other hand, money was tight in his family. They didn’t have enough money to order out frequently and only cooked enough food to last one to two meals at a time. If there ever were leftovers, they were split evenly throughout his family, and everyone was expected to eat them.

“Some would be surprised to learn this has caused a great deal of dispute in our marriage,” he said.

“My wife does the majority of the cooking, and she likes to order take in a lot, as we both have demanding jobs.”

Over their 10-year relationship, his wife has learned to downsize the amount of food she cooks at a time since she isn’t great at eating leftovers, and he gets very angered by food waste.

Whenever they have leftovers in their fridge, he leaves a portion for his wife and consistently reminds her when they’re there. His wife has to clarify whether or not she’ll eat them or if he can go ahead and eat them.

