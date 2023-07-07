He Thinks His Daughter’s Name Is A Monstrosity, And Now That He Has Full Custody Of Her, He Wants To Change It

Have you ever met someone with a child whose name was simply absurd and thought, “That kid is never going to be taken seriously as an adult?”

One man is no longer with his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his daughter. He hates the name she gave their kid, and now that he has full custody, he wants to change it.

He’s 27 and dated his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend for three years. They were in a happy relationship, but over time realized they weren’t right for each other. Around the time they broke up, his girlfriend found out she was pregnant.

While his girlfriend wasn’t very interested in having kids, he was “over the moon,” so they decided to keep the baby. They agreed to stay split up while he cared for their baby most days, and his ex had her on weekends.

He and his ex were thrilled when they found out they were having a baby girl and immediately started thinking about what they’d name her.

“She was obsessed with looking through unique baby name pages or coming up with unique ways to spell certain names,” he recalled.

His ex eventually came up with the name Paightynn-Starlight for their daughter, with Paightynn being pronounced as ‘Payton.’

“I instantly despised it,” he said.

“I expressed to her that I was not a fan and tried to suggest some more normal, much nicer [sounding] names, but no. She had her heart set, and she wasn’t budging.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.