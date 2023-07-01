He Upset His Son After He Told Him He Couldn’t Invite His Best Friend To His Birthday Party Because His Best Friend Has Poor Manners

If you’re a parent, has your child ever had a friend that you weren’t a fan of?

One man recently upset his son after telling him he couldn’t invite his close friend to his family’s birthday party because he has poor manners.

He has a 16-year-old son who has a friend named John, that’s the same age. His son met John all the way back in fifth grade, but over the years, he’s only met John three times. He later learned this was because John’s parents were very protective and hardly let him go to anyone’s house.

He was really excited to meet John for the first time when his son invited him over for his oldest sister’s birthday party. His son always talks about John and even buys gifts for him. However, things went south at the birthday party.

“John asked a lot of insensitive questions about issues my oldest daughter was going through, which my son must’ve told him, [I’m] not sure why,” he explained.

“He was very open with what he thought, even if it was just plain rude.”

John behaved like this twice more when he was invited over, and he hurt some people’s feelings. He tried explaining to John each time that the questions he asked were rude, but his behavior never improved, and he never apologized.

His son tried to defend John by saying that he was raised differently, but their family was fed up after the third incident with him.

“I asked my son to not bring him around next time,” he said.

