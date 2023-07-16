He Wants To Figure Out If A Girl Lost Interest In Him Without Coming Across As Needy

This 24-year-old guy started seeing a 24-year-old girl a little over two weeks ago. And in the beginning, everything seemed to be going great.

Within the first week, they went on three stellar dates together. He claimed that there was a lot of flirting, close moments, and deep conversations about their lives.

In between those dates, he and the girl were also texting a lot and talking on the phone every single day. Sometimes, the phone calls lasted for a few minutes; other times, they would catch up for several hours.

Following their most recent date last week, though, he feels like the girl’s interest in him has decreased significantly.

Before, they would both work to start text conversations and initiate phone calls. However, it now feels like he is the only one reaching out and hoping for a reply. Not to mention the girl is taking a lot longer to respond to him than before.

“She did mention that she’s been busy with work,” he reasoned.

“Although, when that was the case previously, she would tell me that and then text me after meetings or on her lunch break. Her texts recently also feel direr, and we haven’t called since we last met up.”

And while reflecting on the situation, he realized that he might have messed up.

A few days ago, he was supposed to meet up with the girl during the daytime. But, something came up, and the girl was unable to reschedule for the evening since she claimed she wanted some alone time.

