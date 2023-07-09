He Went On A Second Date With A Girl Who Said She Was No Longer With Her Fiancé, But Then The Next Day, He Found Out She Was Married To The Guy

Social media has its benefits, but one downside to it is that it has made it easier than ever for people to link up behind their partners’ backs.

TikToker Conner Collins (@connercollins5) is a 24-year-old man from Colorado, and he’s sharing a bad date story involving a girl who cheated on her fiancé with him.

When he was fresh out of high school at 18-years-old, he met a girl who he really hit it off with. They had been texting each other for about two or three weeks, and everything was fine during that time.

He decided to take her on a date, and they went to dinner at a restaurant. Then, they went bowling. They were doing a bunch of flirting and just having fun with each other the whole time.

At the end of the night, he dropped her off at her place, and they kissed. Overall, it was what you would call a great first date.

The next day, Conner was at work when he received a phone call from an unsaved number. He didn’t think much of it and just let it ring.

The guy who called left Conner a voicemail, stating that he wanted to talk about the girl he took on a date last night. Later, Conner called him back, which turned out to be a huge mistake on his part.

As soon as the guy picked up the phone, he started screaming at Conner for taking his fiancée on a date. The girl Conner went on a date with did not have any social media accounts, nor was she wearing a ring that day.

Conner and the guy argued on the phone for a while, both trying to get their points across. Conner tried to explain that she never told him that she was engaged, but eventually, he gave up and hung up the phone. Of course, he did not continue talking to either of them.

