He Went Out With A Girl Who Had Thick Chains Hung Up Around Her Doorway, But Then She Bit Him And Wanted Him To Perform Some Rituals With Her, So He Got Out Of There

There are women who are into astrology, crystals, and other mystical things. For most, magic is just a casual interest. Who hasn’t been curious about magic at some point in their lives?

And then there are those who seem to have dabbled in black magic and have supernatural powers of their own. They radiate an aura of darkness and give off the impression that they’re not from our world.

TikToker Czar Danya (@czarofdating) is discussing his worst dating experience of all time, and it left him absolutely spooked to the core. If truth be told, he may have escaped the clutches of an actual witch.

So one day, he was at the store when he met this woman. She was very flirtatious and appeared to be an adventurous and spontaneous person.

In addition, there was something about her that he was immediately drawn to, but at the time, he could not explain it in words.

He went over to her place that same night. The first thing he noticed as he entered her home were the thick chains she had hung up around her doorway.

As he walked further inside, the red flags just kept getting redder. In fact, they were crimson at this point. He saw that a horror movie was playing on her television and questioned who would ever watch a horror movie in the dark by themselves.

An uncomfortable feeling came over him as he sat down. When he looked around the room, he spotted dark statues of gargoyles and pentagrams.

She made him a drink, but not even two minutes went by before she launched herself on top of him and started biting him.

