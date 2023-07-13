Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Over Text While Studying Abroad In Paris And Staying With Another Girl, But Now He’s Begging For Her Back

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is also 23, have been together for about three years.

But, one year ago, she moved across the country with her boyfriend while he attended graduate school. And more recently, he just left for Europe to study abroad.

However, he only told her a few weeks ago that he planned to stay with one of their mutual friends– who is a female.

And while she was fine with that arrangement, she knew that her boyfriend would never be okay with her doing the same thing if the roles were reversed.

Regardless, she gave her stamp of approval and sent her boyfriend on his way to Europe. However, once he arrived in Paris, she did not hear from him for more than six hours.

“This was very unusual for him, and I had asked him to send pictures and updates of what he was doing,” she recalled.

“To me, this is the bare minimum when your boyfriend is staying with another girl in Paris.”

So, after those six hours went by without any contact, she decided to reach out– sending a text and asking what her boyfriend had been up to.

At that point, her boyfriend was apparently very short, extremely defensive, and claimed he just did not want to talk to her at the time.

