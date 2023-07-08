Her Boyfriend Constantly Berates Himself Over His Weight, And She Isn’t Sure How To Handle It Anymore

This 21-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 27, for one and a half years. She also claims to love him with her whole heart.

They initially met through work and have been inseparable ever since going on their first date.

“He is an amazing partner, and I consider myself to be very lucky in every aspect,” she said.

There is just one problem: her boyfriend is extremely hard on himself regarding his weight. And now, the issue has gotten so bad that he has begun making terrible comments about himself daily.

For instance, her boyfriend will call himself a “fat piece of [garbage]” or constantly change out of his clothes because he is sure he looks fat.

And, for some context, she detailed how he did struggle with his weight in the past. That’s why she knows the topic is a sore spot for her boyfriend.

But, about two years before they started going out, her boyfriend worked extremely hard to drop a whole 90 pounds– reaching a healthy weight.

So, when they met, he was still actively going to the gym and planning out his meals. She even went with him to the gym for about six months.

However, six months into their relationship, her boyfriend suffered a severe ankle fracture. He was forced to get surgery and go to physical therapy– resulting in him having little to no mobility for a few months. And as a result, her boyfriend put on some weight.

