Her Boyfriend Got Her Socks With Holes In Them As A Birthday Gift, So She Gave Them To Her Dog As A Chew Toy And Felt Insulted Because Her Boyfriend Is Rich

This young woman’s birthday was two weeks ago, and she was really excited to celebrate it.

She feels like birthdays are really special, and she genuinely looks forward to hers every year. Plus, she loves finding out what other people decide to gift her– especially her boyfriend.

So, she had a birthday party. And eventually, it came time to open up presents.

When she got to her boyfriend’s gift, she was super eager to open it, too. But she was seriously shocked to find out that he had just gotten her a pair of socks that had holes in them.

“I got upset because it was not only socks, but they also had a hole pattern on them. I have extreme trypophobia, so it really freaked me out,” she recalled.

Her boyfriend apparently was not expecting her reaction, either, so he also became extremely upset– despite the fact that he knew she had that phobia.

According to her, her boyfriend is also extremely well-off. That’s why she was very insulted that he got her a pair of socks for her birthday; meanwhile, he purchases expensive jewelry for his sister, mom, and grandma, even when there is no special occasion.

She wound up getting so upset, in fact, that she actually just ended the party early. Then, she decided to ball up the socks and give them to her dog as a chew toy.

That way, the gift would not go to waste.

