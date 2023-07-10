Her Boyfriend Hasn’t Worked In 6 Months, But He Asked Her To Loan Him $9,000 To Start A Business, And She’s Not Comfortable With Giving Him That Much

Have you ever had to turn down a family member or partner who asked you for money? It’s a really uncomfortable situation, as many of us want to help out our loved ones but also have to be mindful of our finances.

One woman originally told her boyfriend she’d loan him some money but decided to rescind her offer after realizing the amount he asked for was too much.

She’s 33-years-old and has a boyfriend of the same age.

He recently asked her if she could loan him $9,000 so he could start a business. She is head over heels in love with her boyfriend and believes he’s a really good guy. However, he’s been out of work for six months, and she’s had to support him.

She’s been feeling stressed out after supporting her boyfriend for so many months and told him that he’d have to get a job soon or they’d have to tighten their belts severely.

Since he intended to put the money she loaned him towards starting a business, she said yes, but asked him to wait until after the fourth of July so she could get through the holiday.

“He asked me about it a few days ago, and we got into an argument because I said I wanted to wait until after the holiday, and he got mad, claiming I said it would be on the fourth,” she said.

“I told him I never said that as banks aren’t even open on the fourth, so I couldn’t pull nine grand out anyways.”

On the third of July, her boyfriend mentioned the loan again and how important starting his business was to him. All the pressure he’s put on her has made her rethink the loan.

