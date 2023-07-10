Her Boyfriend Hooked Up With His Ex And Had A Pregnancy Scare While They Were Broken Up, But He’s Still Texting His Ex Now That They’re Back Together

This 26-year-old woman met her boyfriend, who is 28, in the fall of 2022– shortly after he ended a fling with a different girl.

Then, a few months after they began talking, she and her boyfriend became exclusive, and she thought things were going wonderfully.

They eventually celebrated their six-month anniversary together and only occasionally fought over one issue: the fact that she didn’t feel like she fit in with her boyfriend’s college friend group.

But, apparently, he is extremely close to that group. So, the issue ultimately put a damper on their relationship, and they wound up breaking up this past March.

However, after being separated for two months, she and her boyfriend did find their way back. And yet again, things between them started to go great again.

Well, that was until he got a text message from his ex-fling.

“I questioned him about it and asked to see the messages, which he was very guarded about,” she recalled.

Still, after a lot of prodding, her boyfriend reluctantly allowed her to take a look at his text messages with his ex. And to say she was furious would be an understatement.

She learned that her boyfriend had hooked up with his ex numerous times while they were broken up. Plus, the other girl even had a pregnancy scare.

