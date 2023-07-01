Her Boyfriend Is Upset With Her For Canceling Their Weekend Trip So She Can Be There For Her Best Friend Who Was In An Accident

Have you ever had to cancel something with your boyfriend or girlfriend so you could be there for your friend instead?

One woman’s boyfriend is upset with her after she backed out of their weekend trip so she could be there for her friend who was in a car accident.

She’s 26 years old, and her boyfriend is 27. They’ve been together for four years but were broken up for a few months in the middle of their relationship.

Since they got back together, she’s noticed that her boyfriend has become clingy.

“He’s been very needy and insisting that we should spend more time together, which is nice, but I sometimes feel like he’s a bit pushy, honestly,” she said.

“He doesn’t like it at all when I go out with friends or insists to come too every time.”

Recently, her boyfriend had to go to Boston for a meeting and asked her if she’d like to join him and make a weekend trip out of it. She agreed and was excited about their little vacation. However, a few days before they were due to leave, she found out that her 26-year-old male best friend got into a car accident.

Thankfully the car wreck wasn’t too bad, but her friend broke his arm, was a little bruised up, and was pretty scarred emotionally. So, she told her boyfriend that she wouldn’t be going with him to Boston because she wanted to be there for her friend.

Her boyfriend became very angry, insisting that her friend would be fine and that he didn’t really need her to be there. She argued that her friend did need her and that the Boston trip was just a work trip anyway, so it wouldn’t have been “anything special.”

