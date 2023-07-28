Her Boyfriend Makes Her Brush Her Hair Outside, No Matter What The Weather Is Like

This 34-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 41, and they have been dating for 16 years. Her boyfriend has always hated the fact that, well, her hair sheds a lot.

When she brushes her hair, it gets a whole lot worse, but this is nothing new. Although this is hardly a brand new issue in their relationship, lately, things have spiraled out of control to the point where her boyfriend has been really weird about her hair.

Now, she’s beginning to resent her boyfriend, especially since he forces her to brush her hair outside, no matter the weather.

3 years ago, she and her boyfriend started traveling and living out of an RV. There were expectations around her brushing her hair, but that then drastically changed, and living in close quarters seems to have been what blew things out of proportion.

“…It has now gone from an expectation of me picking up my hair from the ground to me brushing my hair outside,” she explained.

“And I’m not talking beautiful sunny weather sitting by the beach brushing my hair like a mermaid, I’m talking freezing cold icy rainy mornings. We live in a house now and for the past year, I’ve been banished to doing my hair outside.”

She used to always pick up her hair prior to being banished to brushing outside, so she’s beginning to suspect that this all has to do with her boyfriend being controlling or perhaps having OCD.

Another thing her boyfriend does is makes her take off her jacket so that when she brushes her hair, it doesn’t hang onto her clothes.

She can’t help but feel that her boyfriend is treating her like she’s not even human over something super normal.

