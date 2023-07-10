Her Boyfriend Put Spelling And Grammar Mistakes In The Essay She Submitted For One Of Her College Classes When She Asked Him To Proofread Her Work, And She’s Worried She Could Lose Her Scholarship Over This

Over the weekend, this girl completed a very important essay she had to write for one of her college classes.

This essay is so important that it ends up accounting for about 10 percent of her grade for the class.

Given the importance of the essay, she decided to ask her boyfriend to proofread her work to ensure it was free of any spelling or grammatical mistakes.

“I knew there weren’t any, and so I didn’t think he would find anything to change,” she explained.

“I just wanted to quell my anxiety and know that there wasn’t something sneaky that I missed. I told him to let me know once he finished, and I would submit it. He texted me saying that it looked great, and off it went!”

“A few hours later, we were calling to say goodnight, and I asked what he thought of my essay. He confessed that he hadn’t really read it. I was a little confused but just assumed he glanced over it and didn’t find any blatant spelling errors.”

She then asked her boyfriend to please read her essay at that exact moment, but he refused. She challenged him a little on that, especially since she was incredibly proud of her work.

Her boyfriend maintained that he was exhausted and would read her essay the following morning.

Eventually, they came to a compromise. She told her boyfriend she would read her essay out loud to him over the phone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.