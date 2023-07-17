Her Boyfriend Spent $16,000 At A Club On Two Different Nights, But He Promises That He Didn’t Cheat

This 29-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for the last 2 years.

Their relationship is very healthy; they’re independent financially, they split chores and bills down the middle, and still go out on dates once every week.

So, a couple of months ago, her boyfriend went to a music show alone because she had to work and wasn’t able to make it.

The following day, she was up at around 5 or 6 in the morning and realized that her boyfriend still had not come home.

She got very concerned that something had happened to him, so she checked his location and could see that he was at a club.

“He ended up coming home about 30 minutes later, crying, and drunk,” she explained. “He tells me he spent 8k. I’m not joking…8k.”

“He says he spent it on bottle service, drinks, and…dances. He swear he didn’t cheat and even offered for me to “smell him” down there, which I said no to.”

“We had many long discussions about this, and he even tried to get the money back through the bank. I ended up having to trust that this was a mistake and, hopefully, a lesson learned for him. I told him I don’t want him going to a…club again, even though I feel like I should be a “cool girlfriend” I’m not okay with it and feel it borders on legitimate cheating.”

Well, last week, her boyfriend told her that he was going to go out with one of his friends to grab drinks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.