Her Boyfriend Started Acting Controlling And Jealous Out Of Nowhere On Vacation, And Now She’s Considering Breaking Up With Him

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is also 23, have not been together for that long.

But they just went on vacation together for the first time, and she is actually glad that it’s over.

Prior to the trip, she had never spent an entire week with her boyfriend. Still, she thought the vacation was going to be wonderful and that they would have a great time at their beach destination.

“I was looking forward to spending time with him and relaxing, but that’s not what happened,” she revealed.

“My boyfriend acted like a whole other person.”

Apparently, he was very jealous, possessive, controlling, and upset.

Whenever they went to the beach, for instance, her boyfriend was not comfortable with her wearing a bikini and worried about other people looking at her. That’s why he forced her to buy a one-piece bathing suit.

Then, when they went out at night, her boyfriend did not want her to wear a dress. Instead, he told her to just wear loose pants with a large shirt– but she did not pack an outfit like that.

“And when I wore a dress, he called me [trashy] and didn’t want to go out again,” she recalled.

