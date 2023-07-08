Her Boyfriend Told Her That She Was “The One,” But Then He Left Her For An 18-Year-Old Girl Who Is Now Pregnant

When this 31-year-old woman first met her boyfriend, who is 35, she felt like their romance was something straight out of a rom-com.

It all began when she was the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding; meanwhile, her boyfriend was the best man.

And after they met at the wedding, they instantly clicked– jumping into a relationship just one week after meeting.

“He was unlike any other I’ve met before. I’ve never had that feeling of finding ‘the one,’ but with him, I just somehow knew. And he had felt the same way,” she recalled.

But at the time, they did live in different states. She lived in Chicago, and her boyfriend was out in Arizona. Nonetheless, they made their relationship work, and she even had plans to move to Arizona in a few months.

Well, that was until their entire relationship came crashing down.

Two months before they broke up, her boyfriend first admitted to having a drinking problem. And she was completely supportive since she had actually struggled with the same issue in the past.

Afterward, her boyfriend went into detox and appeared to be doing much better. Every single day that he was sober, it seemed like he became more himself again. She was also extremely proud of his progress.

Then, he wound up relapsing and decided he needed to go into detox again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.