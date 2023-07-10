Her Boyfriend Went Out With His Friends This Weekend And Gave His Number To A Girl, But This Is Hardly The First Time That This Has Happened

This 26-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 22, and this past weekend, her boyfriend went out with his friends so they could all celebrate a birthday party in their group.

While her boyfriend was out having a nice time with his buddies, he did send her some videos and photos of them all.

This was her boyfriend’s way of “just checking in” with her for the weekend. As for her, she spent the weekend at home alone.

At one point, she was using her boyfriend’s iPad, and she saw a notification pop up from a number he had not saved in his contacts.

“I didn’t want to look at it, but then it rang again,” she explained. “I opened the iPad and read the message.”

“It wasn’t anything too crazy (BF asking about age and the other person replying). I took his iPad with me to the room, and there were no more messages throughout the night. He also stopped messaging me, and his location stopped updating.”

“I know it’s likely his phone died, which would be a good reason for both things, but I just can’t shake the feeling that there was something else going on. Like he turned his phone off or something while he was with the unsaved number. His location stayed at the place they were, and I was checking it pretty consistently, and it never updated until he was home.”

This is hardly the very first time that she has had this exact problem with her boyfriend. She has had another issue with him that mimics this exact situation that happened over the weekend.

Although many people would consider that a violation of trust, she did not end their relationship then and there and instead gave her boyfriend a second chance.

