Her Boyfriend Won’t Allow Her To Go On Vacation With Her Sister And Her Friends, Because He’s Afraid She’ll Cheat

This 24-year-old girl was asked to go on a vacation with her sister and her friends, and it’s a 3-day long cruise that’s taking place during her spring break.

She mentioned it to her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, and he instantly tried to shut her down.

He said that a cruise is for people to get drunk and cheat, and he’s convinced that her sister will “push” her to cheat.

“For a little background on the sister situation, I love my sister dearly,” she explained. “She has been in a relationship for 5 years and they are happy and she has a lot more freedom in her relationship than I do.”

“She is allowed to go out to the bar with her friends or basically just do whatever she wants, and I’m basically not allowed to do anything (barely allowed to go out with friends without him accusing me of cheating or being sneaky).”

“So he says that my sister is an attention [grabber] who will talk to any guy and that he isn’t a “spineless [wimp]” like her boyfriend for letting her go out and do whatever with her friends and guy friends.”

While she does understand her boyfriend’s concerns, she thinks he’s not reacting appropriately and clearly doesn’t really know who she is if he’s worried about her cheating.

She believes this has to be coming from a place of insecurity, and she knows exactly why her boyfriend has lost trust in her.

It all comes down to an incident that happened at a bar last year, and she was out with her sister and her friends.

