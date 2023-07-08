Her Boyfriend’s Grandmother Freaked Out And Claimed She Would Be A Terrible Wife Because She Doesn’t Do Things For Her Boyfriend As The “Woman In The Relationship”

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 22, recently moved into his grandparents’ home just six days ago.

Apparently, her boyfriend’s parents offered to have them move in for free and were actually very supportive of the whole idea.

“We were previously living on our own and renting our own apartment, but severely struggling due to working full-time to pay the bills and going to college,” she recalled.

That’s why she and her boyfriend decided to take the offer. And after moving in last week, everything seemed to be going absolutely perfect.

She and her boyfriend began to save money since they no longer had to pay rent. They also graduated just prior to moving and were able to apply to numerous jobs.

But the cherry on top was that her boyfriend’s grandparents had been completely sweet and supportive of them.

The grandparents would offer her and her boyfriend food nearly every single day since his grandma always cooks a large amount. On top of that, they would get offered flowers and a bunch of other things.

To be clear, though, she and her boyfriend never asked for any help or handouts.

“We are used to living on our own and doing our own thing, so this has been very nice, and we have accepted most of their offers,” she explained.

