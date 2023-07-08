Her Brother Stuck Her In The “Overflow” Room For His Wedding, So She’s Refusing To Go

This 23-year-old woman and her brother, who is 30, have never really been close due to their seven-year age difference. But they still get along.

And recently, her brother started planning a wedding with his 26-year-old fiancée.

The couple had been dating for a few years, and her soon-to-be sister-in-law wanted to have a massive wedding with all of their family members, friends, and plus-ones. The only problem was that her brother and his fiancée just could not afford an event of that magnitude.

So, they wound up eventually agreeing to have their wedding at a venue that is more affordable. However, she claimed that the affordable venue is also pretty small– not allowing more than 100 guests at a time.

“I guess my brother’s fiancée and her parents were mad about this because more than 100 people in just her family and friends list needed to be invited, and their plus ones,” she explained.

That’s why her brother and his fiancée wound up making a compromise– divvying up some guests to be a part of the 100-person venue; meanwhile, the rest of the attendees would be in the “overflow wedding.”

This “compromise” essentially allowed the couple to still invite everyone without going over the venue’s guest limit. And the plan was for the people in the “overflow” room to watch the ceremony via a live stream video projected in a rented movie theater close to the real venue.

“I guess renting out a room in a theater is cheaper? I don’t know,” she said.

Regardless, it has become clear that her future sister-in-law’s guest list is more important than her brother’s– because she was actually invited to the overflow wedding instead of the real thing!

