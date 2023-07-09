Her Brother Took In Her Estranged Younger Half-Sister, But Now She’s Stressed Out That He’s Asking Her To Care For This Child

Things can get complicated when your sibling has a better relationship with your parents than you do.

One woman is stressed after her brother, who took in her estranged younger half-sister, asked that she step in and take care of her for a while.

She’s 27, and her brother is 31. Growing up, her brother was always closer to their father. Their father was abusive and left their family when she was only 10, but her brother always kept in touch with him.

“He was very keen on keeping contact,” she said.

“He moved to the same city and visited him all the time, and when our father started a new family and had another daughter, my brother was there every single weekend.”

Her brother’s close relationship with her dad also meant that he financially supported him. Meanwhile, she had to work several jobs at once to survive. Anytime she reached out to her father and his new family for help, they closed their door in her face.

By the time she entered her mid-20s, she had cut off all communication and contact with her dad.

Two years ago, her brother broke the news that her dad passed away while she was living abroad. Surprisingly, no one in their family stepped up to cover his funeral costs, so despite their bad relationship, she covered the costs herself.

When the funeral was over, her dad’s new wife cut off all contact with her, and she didn’t hear from his family for a while.

