Her Brother’s Fiancée Kicked Her Out Of Their Bridal Party And Then Tried To Make Her Give The $800 Bridesmaid Dress She Bought To Her Replacement For Free

It’s no secret that being a bridesmaid can be super expensive, especially if the bride expects you to pay for your own dress and participate in a lavish ceremony.

One woman recently spent a lot of money to be a bridesmaid in her brother’s wedding, but then her sister-in-law kicked her out of the bridal party. Now, she’s considering not attending the wedding at all.

She’s 26 and has a brother named Tom, who’s 10 years older than her. She and Tom never had a very close relationship, mostly due to their age gap. When she was old enough to bond with him, Tom had already left their childhood home.

Despite that, Tom’s fiancée Sarah asked her to be a bridesmaid in their upcoming wedding.

“I figured I was only asked as a courtesy since I’m her soon-to-be sister-in-law, but I still took it seriously,” she said.

“I have been a bridesmaid for the last two years. Just a few weeks ago, I managed to save up to buy the $800 bridesmaid dress. Overall in the last two years, between group outings to parties, dinners, lunches, clothes, etc., I spent thousands of dollars.”

Despite spending a lot of money, she got very close with other girls in the bridal party and began getting excited for the wedding.

Then, a few days ago, Sarah told her she was kicking her out of her bridal party so her brother’s wife, Becky, could take her place.

“It broke my heart a little, but it’s her wedding, and it’s not my place to tell her how to run it, so I said it was fine,” she explained.

