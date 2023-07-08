Her Cousin Offered To Do Her Bridal Party’s Makeup At A Discounted Family Rate, But She Hired A Different Makeup Artist Instead, Who Was Cheaper

This 26-year-old woman recently tied the knot with her husband. So, her 23-year-old cousin Ava, who is a makeup artist, offered to do makeup for her bridal party.

Then, Ava was even generous enough to quote her a family discount rate of $40 per person; meanwhile, her cousin normally charges $75 per person.

“While I appreciated her offer, though, I had to say no because it did not fit within my budget,” she revealed.

Afterward, she then searched for a different makeup artist and found a woman from her hometown in Mexico– where she was getting married. And the local artist wound up being much more affordable– charging $25 per person for some simpler makeup.

That was much more attainable for her and her bridal party, too, so she wound up booking the makeup artist without giving it a second thought. Then, on her wedding day, everything went wonderfully.

Just a couple of days ago, though, her cousin Ava wound up texting her and claiming that some other family members had asked why she decided to hire a different makeup artist instead of giving her cousin the opportunity.

On top of that, some of her family members have even texted her directly– accusing her of being a jerk for making her younger cousin feel awkward and not supporting her cousin’s business.

But, while she would have loved to support Ava, she claimed that she simply could not do it within her budget.

“I have seen my cousin’s social media posts and can see why she charges so much,” she explained.

