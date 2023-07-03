Her Creepy Older Neighbor Mysteriously Got Her Phone Number And Then Started Texting Her That He Would Tell Her Parents About All The Times Her Boyfriend Came Over To Her Place

The worst neighbors are usually the ones who love to spread gossip or have dogs that bark constantly. But sometimes, neighbors are not just nosy and annoying. They can be genuinely creepy and disturbing.

TikToker Jasmine (@jazzybaby99) is venting about how her neighbor mysteriously got her phone number and messaged her to ask why she was being rude to him.

“Living alone as a girl in your twenties in your own apartment is all fun and games until you have a really creepy neighbor,” Jasmine started the video.

So she has a male neighbor in his forties who lives on the same floor as her. Every time they were in the elevator together, he would try to make small talk with her.

As a girl living alone, Jasmine is always very cautious of her surroundings and who she talks to. So whenever this man spoke to her, she just nodded and smiled or replied with short answers. She tried to stay as polite as possible, but he also made her slightly uncomfortable.

But here’s the freaky part. Somehow, he got ahold of her phone number and messaged her one night. His messages were super long, as if he was writing paragraphs for an essay.

In her video, Jasmine shows screenshots of his messages. To sum it up, he basically complained about how he thought Jasmine was being rude to him during their interactions.

Jasmine was baffled. She assumed he believed she was being rude because of her facial expressions. He also threatened to tell her dad about the times that her boyfriend came over to her place.

Then, he went on to admit that he had a “staring problem” and that he wasn’t trying to flirt with her. But in the very next paragraph, he complimented her smell and her eyes. Apparently, he thought her eyes were fascinating and had “strong character.”

