Her Dad Asked Her To Donate Some Of Her College Fund To Her Little Brother’s Medical Treatments, But She Doesn’t Want To Since She Will Most Likely Be In Debt Then

When you’re still a teenager or in your early 20s and a relative asks you for money, you’re put in a very tough situation.

One teenager is quite conflicted after her dad asked her to donate some of her college fund, which her mom worked hard for, to her little brother’s medical treatments.

She’s about to finish high school and has begun looking into where she wants to attend college. Her parents divorced when she was seven after her dad was unfaithful.

Her family life became a bit chaotic after that point, as she and her mom moved from their home to an apartment while her dad moved in with his mistress because she was pregnant with twin boys.

“My mom was devastated, but she quickly picked herself up for us,” she explained.

“She went back to school, and as a result, she continued climbing up in her career. My mom adjusted better to going from a double income household to a single income and was able to contribute a substantial amount of money to my college fund.”

On the other hand, her dad had a harder time adjusting to his new life. With two more kids in the mix, he had to get a second job and became the only earner while his new partner became a stay-at-home mom.

Because her dad didn’t have as much disposable income as her mom did after the divorce, he hasn’t contributed as much to her college fund but has done what he could while still paying child support.

Unfortunately, her family’s world turned upside down right as she was beginning to decide what college she’d like to attend.

