Her Date Tried To Use Her So He Could Impress A Potential Investor

A TikTok creator named Paulina (@pauligruszczyk) is recounting the time when her date tried to use her to impress a potential investor.

So she was getting ready to go on a second date with a guy she met on Instagram. They had gone on their first date a couple of weeks ago, and it went fairly well.

He was a doctor and was a bit nerdy. Overall, Paulina received a lot of good vibes from him. For their second date, they planned for Paulina to meet him at his place so they could drive to dinner together.

When she arrived at his apartment, she knocked on the door and waited outside for ten minutes before he answered. He greeted her, wearing nothing but a towel.

Paulina was already thirty minutes late, so she silently questioned how he was just now getting ready. She sat on the couch while he made himself look presentable.

As he was getting dressed, he told Paulina that there was something she needed to know about the dinner they were going to.

It turned out that he was launching a new app he had created, and a potential investor and his wife would be attending the dinner with them.

Paulina told him she would’ve been fine with rescheduling their date, but he said it couldn’t have worked out more perfectly. Then, he went on to list what he considered to be Paulina’s best qualities, stating that she didn’t drink or smoke and even went to church.

She realized that she had been set up, and the fact that he didn’t tell her about the situation beforehand was an indicator that he knew he was at fault.

