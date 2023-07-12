Her Ex Refuses To Accept That Their Relationship Is Over, And She’s Struggling To Handle The Feelings That Come With Being The “Dumper”

This 31-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend, who is 32, were together for six and a half years. But, they had a pretty tumultuous relationship that was sometimes good, other times, not so much.

Her ex reportedly had a drinking addiction and a pretty dark past. She also eventually found out that he had been talking to a few girls behind her back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while she decided to forgive her ex at the time, she really did not see their relationship lasting much longer. She simply stayed with him because they still lived together at the time.

Then, she did wind up moving out and settling down by herself about three hours away. At that point, her ex tried to stay friends with her– which she allowed, even though she kind of regrets that now.

“We were in sort of a limbo situation; I can’t explain it. My own parents didn’t even understand it,” she recalled.

And since she was essentially the one who ended their relationship, her ex ultimately wanted to get back together.

So, he quit drinking and attempted to make their relationship work even though she really did not want to be with him anymore.

Her ex did know that other guys had been talking to her, too. Despite that, he still did not want to end things.

“He had this fantasy that we would work out. And emotionally, I started to check out,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.