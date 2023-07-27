Her Fiancé’s Mistress Passed Away, But He Spoke At Her Funeral And Still Is Prioritizing His Mistress Over Their Relationship

This 30-year-old woman and her 40-year-old fiancé have been with one another for approximately 9 years.

Around a year or two into dating, they did take a break, since she was feeling that he was getting way too close to a female coworker and the relationship was not appropriate.

Her fiancé is a realtor, and this other girl was too. Eventually, she did get back together with her fiancé, but then she found out that he was sleeping with this coworker she was worried about, and he continued to sleep with this girl in the first several months they were back together again.

“We did work things out, the infidelity isn’t as big of an issue for me as it is for other people,” she explained.

“I quickly felt trust with him again and things were great, the issue of the affair has rarely come up since we talked through our resolution years ago. 6-ish years later we got engaged. Almost a year after that, his mistress died.”

“Excuse my cold tone with this but to me, she is not a good person and I will never see her in that light (I found out she had a [thing] for taken men and she played a big role in the end of 4 other’s marriages). My fiancé went to the funeral and spoke (at her parent’s request) despite my expressing how hurtful and disrespectful that was in my eyes.”

Not only did her fiancé go to the funeral of his mistress; but in the months after her death, he has helped hold a fundraiser in honor of his mistress.

All along, she has kept pointing out to her fiancé that it’s super disrespectful and hurtful of him to still be involved with this woman even after her death.

Although she was able to forgive and forget with the initial affair, when he continuously puts this woman before her, she just can’t deal.

