Her Friend Called Her Selfish After She Said She Wasn’t Allowed To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Birthday Party

Are you friends or relatives with someone who always needs to be the center of attention?

It can be quite annoying to be near those people, especially when trying to celebrate something unique to you.

One woman upset her friend after telling her she couldn’t announce her pregnancy at her birthday party and eventually uninvited her.

She has a friend named Leah who loves being in the spotlight. Since she’s quite introverted, she never really minded Leah taking up a lot of attention. That is, until now.

Her birthday is coming up, and she’s been very excited about her birthday party. She’s struggled with depression over the last few years and wants to have a big gathering with friends and family who have been there to help her get better.

One of the people she invited to her party was Leah, who quickly became an inconvenience.

After sending out invites, she made a group chat with all her guests. She told them what kind of food she ordered for the party: pizza and KFC because they’re her favorites.

Everyone was excited to hear about the food except for Leah, who sent a message saying she was eating a vegan diet and couldn’t have any of it.

Leah sent messages saying she was disrespectful for not asking about her dietary restrictions beforehand.

