Her Grandma Insulted Her Weight At Her Surprise Birthday Dinner, So She Snapped Back At Her, And Then Her Mom Called Her A Spoiled Brat For Standing Up For Herself

Have you ever had an older relative comment negatively on your weight or body? Did you ever wish you had said something back to them?

One teenager recently found herself in some family drama after she retaliated against her grandma, who insulted her weight at her surprise birthday dinner.

She recently turned 17 and was excited when her parents surprised her with a family dinner at a nice restaurant.

Her grandmother was in attendance, which she wasn’t entirely thrilled about since she’s bullied her about her size for as long as she can remember. It’s especially a shame because she’s at a healthy weight for her age.

“When it came to ordering food, I decided to order quite a bit since I hadn’t eaten all day,” she recalled.

“When everyone finished ordering, I overheard my grandmother making comments on my order, and how if I keep eating like that, I’d get fatter than I already was.”

Her grandmother’s words really hurt her, but she didn’t want to make a scene, so she discreetly told her parents what she had heard.

But then, her parents decided to confront her grandmother right at the table and ended up making a scene anyway.

Her grandmother became very defensive and started shouting, saying she was telling the truth, and told her parents they shouldn’t have let her order that much food.

