Her Husband Had An Emotional Affair With A Catfish, But He’s Still Hung Up On The Other Woman, And She Doesn’t Know How To Get Her Husband Back

This 28-year-old woman recently found out that her husband, who is 27, has been having an emotional affair with a different woman.

However, she knew that he had been suffering from depression for over two years. So, in the beginning, she actually decided not to say anything and just kept tabs on their text messages.

After all, she knew that her husband was not physically cheating since he would not leave the house. Plus, she considered that perhaps her husband had just felt neglected emotionally.

“Because I’ve been busy with our children, taking care of the house, working, and taking care of him,” she explained.

“So, I tried to show him how much he’s loved and how he’s so important to our family.”

However, she knew that the text messages between her husband and the other woman kept happening. And after a while, she decided to do some digging on the woman.

She ultimately found out that her husband had been talking to a catfish.

“The woman is 20 to 30 years older than she said she was, and she has been relying on filters to mask the weight,” she revealed.

Upon finding that out, she calmly confronted her husband and talked to him about how much she loved both him and their family.

