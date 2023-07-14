Her Husband Has Clearly Picked A Favorite Child And He Blames His Behavior On His ADD, But She Thinks He’s Acting This Way Since She Almost Died Giving Birth To One Daughter

This 40-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband have two young daughters together, and their names are Shelby and Ariel.

As of late, she has realized that her husband is behaving in such a way that shows that he clearly picked a favorite child.

He routinely does things that obviously favor Ariel and Ariel alone. For instance, he will allow Ariel to grab a snack from their pantry, but if Shelby wants a snack too, he tells her that it’s too close to their dinner time and she can’t have one.

“Or, he’ll let Ariel snuggle and tell Shelby, “There’s not enough room for you to snuggle too,” she explained.

“He’ll do activities like two-player video games with Ariel, but that leaves Shelby out because… well, it’s only 2 players.”

“I confronted him about it because I was getting visibly angry seeing Shelby crying and upset and saying, “Why is daddy being so mean,” but he said, “I never did that!!” And denied the whole thing. Of course, this made Shelby cry even harder (she’s only 4.5).”

Not that long ago, one of her family members came to visit them, and this family member witnessed her husband treating Shelby differently than Ariel.

Her family member actually stepped in and pointed out the behavior to her husband. After the incident, her husband claimed it was all because of his ADD.

He added that if he is acting in a certain way towards one daughter and not the other, it’s just because he doesn’t really notice and doesn’t mean it at all.

