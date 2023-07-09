Her Parents Are Trying To Make Her Settle For The College Her Twin Sister Will Be Going To So She Can Help Her Sister Out

Have you ever felt forced to attend a certain college because someone important to you was going there?

One teenager’s parents recently told her she should settle for the college her twin sister will be attending so she can be around to help her sister out.

She and her twin sister will be graduating from high school next year. They’ve been talking to their parents about what they want to do and where they want to go to college. She definitely has things more figured out than her sister.

“I have very clear goals of where I want to go to college and what I want to do,” she said.

“I have stellar grades and test scores, and my dream school is an Ivy that I think I can get into with good aid.”

Additionally, she already knows what she wants to major in and has been making these plans since the beginning of high school.

On the other hand, her sister is not very passionate about school and doesn’t know what she wants to do or where she wants to go.

While she’s not flunking out of school, she’s not excelling. Her twin also had fairly low college entrance test scores and won’t be able to get into the same schools as her.

“I worry that she’s not going to get any good scholarships and will have to rely solely on financial aid and student loans,” she explained.

