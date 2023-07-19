Her Roommate Keeps Bringing Random Guys Back To The House, And It’s Starting To Make Her Uncomfortable

Two months ago, this 25-year-old woman started renting out a room in her home to a 19-year-old female college student who is attending a school nearby.

In the beginning, the student only planned to rent the room for the summer. But later, the student decided to continue renting the room for the upcoming school year as well.

Anyway, she and the student are the only people living at her house; meanwhile, her boyfriend just visits a couple of times each week.

She and the college student actually got along quite well, too.

“I’m not a strict landlord or anything. In the contract, it says she can have friends and guests over within reason,” she explained.

The college student was pretty good about that rule initially. Well, that was until about a month ago, when the college student’s relationship with her boyfriend ended.

At the time, she claimed that the young woman did not seem too upset since the split was apparently “a long time coming.”

So, following the break-up, the college student joined some dating apps and began bringing guys over to the house– who typically spent the night.

In the beginning, she was fine with that. The student started by just bringing home a guy about once a week.

